



This coming week we will enter the month of August and despite promise after promise by the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), many stretches of the Rio Segura are still completely overgrown with reeds and vegetation which, in the event of a DANA repeat, will surely bring the Vega Baja to it’s knees as it did previously in September 2019.

Torrevieja council has finally given the go ahead to the construction of almost 7,500 new homes in La Hoya Sector 20, which are expected to get underway in September and following a recent inspection by Adeac, Playa Cala Mosca has lost it’s ‘Blue Flag’ accreditation.