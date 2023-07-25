



Despite the torrid heat of the summer, the Adapt Theatre Group doesn´t rest and preparations are going on behind the scenes for this year’s performance of “Ali Baba and the Four and a Half Thieves” to be performed in San Pedro del Pinatar at the end of November.

One of the most entertaining features of every panto is an “on-location” video to enhance the plot in strange and unexpected ways.

This year is no exception and some of the filming has already been done to portray the dramatic entrance of two of the characters involving spectacular shots of local scenery. No more can be revealed as yet as it all has to be seen in person to be appreciated!

For more information about the ADAPT Theatre group contact Eric at: ericberg2@hotmail.com or visit our website: https://adapttheatregroup.wordpress.com