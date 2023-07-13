



Nhood Spain, the management company which looks after 30 commercial centres in Spain, including the Zenia Boulevard, has expanded their Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, launching OpenUp. a platform that aims to take care of the well-being of its employees by offering direct access to certified psychologists, for personal or professional issues.

This is an initiative of the Human Resources Department to take care of the mental health of all Nhood Spain employees. The platform helps with issues such as stress and anxiety, life purpose, mindfulness, self-confidence, job performance, relationships and diversity, among others.

In the words of Teresa Verdugo, general director of Nhood Spain, “our collaborators are a priority for the company, thanks to their effort and involvement we have managed to be what we are. With the launch of OpenUp we want those who are part of the company to be able to resort to these services whenever they need it. From Nhood Spain we will continue to implement actions that result in the personal well-being and a better quality of life for our collaborators. We hope that the first step of this initiative in our country will allow us to consolidate the strategy for the care of well-being at a global level”.

The Nhood Spain OpenUp program offers one-on-one sessions with direct access to psychologists, and also has live group sessions. Collaborators can choose to work on up to three topics that are important to them and the sessions last approximately 30 minutes.