



Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport has registered a total of 1,505,989 passengers in June, a figure that represents an increase of 12% compared to the same month of 2022.

Of the total number of travellers, 1,503,853 corresponded to commercial passengers, of which 1,312,356 travelled on international flights (13.8% more than in 2022), while 191,497 did so on domestic flights (1% more), according to the figures published by airport operator, Aena.

Breaking down international traffic by nationality, the country that contributed the most passengers during June was the United Kingdom, with 546,969 travellers; followed by Germany, with 97,796; The Netherlands, with 88,527; Belgium, with 75,447; Norway, with 74,523, and France, with 65,434 travellers.

In terms of operations, the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport managed a total of 9,454 flights, which means exceeding the movements managed in the same period of 2022 by 6.9%. Likewise, Aena has highlighted that Alicante airport has managed a total of 7,072,459 passengers in this first half of 2023, 24% more than in 2022.

In relation to operations, from January to June the Alicante infrastructure handled a total of 45,829 flights, 13.1% more than the same period of the previous year.