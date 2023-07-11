



Ximo Puig calls for the union of all of society to combat gender violence and stresses that equality is the “most important common cause.”

“Today Antella is the symbol of resistance against barbarism,” said the president after taking part in the rally in the municipality toward the rejection of the sexist murder of a woman

Puig has stated that the Valencian people “live a day of mourning” in which “we cry – he said – for the absence of María and we also cry the destruction of that indelible bond that a mother has forever with her son”.

“We do not want to contribute in any way to the fact that there are men who believe they have a right superior to that of women”, stressed the president, who has requested “to be all together” to tackle machismo adding there will be no social progress if the eradication of these attitudes is not achieved.

“That is what we represent here today: the hope that what happened yesterday will never happen again,” said Ximo Puig.