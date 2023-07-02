



The final round of the Carp-R-Us Spring Series was fished at El Bosquet on a very warm but, in the main, overcast day. Fishing is a sport that can be a bit unpredictable but when Willie Moons drew peg 17, the peg Marlene Hutchinson excelled on at the previous Saturdays Terry Screen Memorial Match (more later) fishing the same style as Willie, many thought they knew who would win. And boy, Willie didn´t disappoint, running out a clear winner with 44.00kg on feeder and pellet.

Willie was well clear of Vinnie Smith on peg 20 managed 17.75kg caught on pole and maggot, tactics which were also used by third place Steve Fell who had 12.20kg from peg 1A and Nick Bastock on peg 6 who had 11.22kg. It was sad to see a number of dead, very large mullet in the 1A to 7 stretch.

This means the series was won by Tony Flett with 206 points with Jeremy Fardoe runner up with 195 points.

On Saturday 24th June 41 local and not so local anglers turned out for a memorial match for Terry Screen at El Bosquet. The match was organised by Terrys great friend Ian Brown, and it was somehow fitting that it was Ian who won the match. Well done to all those that took part.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on the Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca

The picture is of Tony Flett from a match earlier in the year.