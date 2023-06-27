



The Rayito Salinero Beach Handball Club, from Torrevieja, took part in the Arena Mil de Nazaré Championship, held from June 23 to 25 in Nazaré, with success in many different categories.

The female juniors of the CBMP Rayito Salinero were crowned champions of the Arena Mil de Nazaré by defeating the CBMP Ciudad de Málaga in the grand final. The Torrevieja team won every single match throughout the tournament.

The Rayito Salinero women’s senior team made the round of 16, although they were defeated by BMP Alcalá.

In the senior men’s category, the Club progressed to the final where they were pitted against Algeciras in a duel full of emotion and tension. Both teams gave their best. However, the final result only came after a sudden death shoot out, where Algeciras managed to secure the victory.

Rayito Salinero is proud of its performances in the first Arena Mil tournament of the season, recognizing the hard work, dedication and talent of its players. These results are a testament to the competitive spirit and commitment of the team in its quest for excellence in beach handball.

Club Balonmano Playa Rayito Salinero thanks its sponsors Go Karts Orihuela Costa and Airsat for their continued support and contribution to the success of the team.