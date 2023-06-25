



A Ryanair flight from Bristol to Alicante, FR8296, called for police assistance at Alicante-Elche Airport due to 30 drunk passengers reportedly fighting on the plane.

This phenomena has become an increasing problem on flights from the UK in recent months, specifically to the Canary Islands, but Alicante has not been without similar events, even prompting Ryanair to bad alcohol onboard as a result, although that made no difference on this occasion, as passengers are still free, and even encouraged in many cases as UK airports profit directly from all sales at their facilities, to consume as much alcohol as they can before getting on the plane, although airlines can refuse admission, but, so far, seem reluctant to enforce that rule.