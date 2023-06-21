



The new mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, along with the councillor for the Costa,General Manuel Mestre, and the councillor for Education, Vicente Pina, attended the final school day of the year on Wednesday at CEIP Playas de Orihuela.

During the visit, in which they were accompanied by members of the teaching staff and representatives of AMPA, the government representatives learned about many of the unique demands in relation to the operation of the school.

“This school has more than 600 students of various nationalities. It is a pioneering educational project and it has needs that we have to start taking care of”, said the mayor.

He stressed that, in addition to improvements in educational infrastructure, the municipal government plans to carry out a crash plan. “We have to make improvements not only in the schools themselves, but in our relationship with the school council and the AMPAS”, he added.

Vicente Pina expressed his willingness to meet the needs of schools in the municipality “so that the process of the Department of Education is fully effective.” “This is the first visit that we have made to a school, but I have already learned that everyone has different needs and we will all do the work to ensure that they are met”, he said.