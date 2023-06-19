



Quote: ‘A special memory is of my father, José Anselmo Luengo, sworn in as a Councillor 40 years ago. My grandfather was a chronicler of la Villa, Miguel Gallego, who continues to help me today’ – mayor José Miguel Luengo

The Inauguration of the 21 Councillors elected in the May 28 elections, that now make up the new municipal Corporation of the San Javier City Council, took place on June 17.

José Miguel Luengo was re-elected as mayor of San Javier after the vote of the members of the newly constituted Corporation.

Luengo, who begins his third legislature as mayor, said: “We will not prevent our objective from always being to reach the maximum and broadest consensus with the rest of the political formations. Those who conveyed a sincere message of an outstretched hand and union.

“The 21 of us have an exciting challenge ahead – that challenge is called San Javier.

“Families, companies, businesses and the self-employed are the main objectives of policy for the next four years.

“Also projects, including the start-up of the Business School, the construction of the Hospitality School, the Aeronautical Cultural Centre and the imminent implementation of satellites in the old airport terminal.

“Citizen security is a strategic axis, with an increase in the Local Police staff and new infrastructure, to offer the best service.

“Also, the implementation of a good public transport service that connects all our districts and a new impulse in paving and maintenance of public roads.

Speaking of the Mar Menor he said: “We continue the fight against the effects of flooding – the works on two large rainwater collectors have already begun.

“Regarding the protection of the Mar Menor, it is guaranteed municipal collaboration with the central and regional administrations will be made.

“This is the latest chapter that has made San Javier the city it is today. The public employees are the ‘true engine of the City Council’.

“I thank my family. A special memory is of my father, José Anselmo Luengo, who was sworn in as Councillor of this corporation 40 years ago.

“Also my grandfather, who was a chronicler of la Villa, Miguel Gallego, who continues to help me today. And I thank my wife and four daughters.

“Thanks also go to the residents for their confidence. I will work tirelessly.”

Mayor Luengo referred to the motto of San Francisco Javier, Patron Saint of the municipality: “In everything, love and serve, to the greater glory of God” – saying ‘to the greater glory of San Javier’. Long live San Javier”.

The 21 members of the new municipal corporation that emerged from the municipal elections on May 28, are made up of 11 Councillors from the Popular Party, 4 from the PSOE, 3 from Vox, 2 from Pleamar and 1.