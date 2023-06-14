



Many say Sue and Rod Weeding would give their life for the horses under their care at the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre, and tragically, Rod has come very close to that actually happening.

“My whole world has been turned upside down,” said Sue. She explained that her husband has been working so hard recently trying to prepare the centre with the correct installations ready for an inspection which would help them achieve the all important farm licence.

Sue added: “Rod has been working relentlessly for around 9 or 10 months, working 7 days a week including Christmas Day. The equipment needed was around 30,000€ which we managed to raise but we couldn’t afford labour so Rod has been doing it all himself.”

It was around three weeks ago that Rod started feeling seriously unwell after ignoring health warnings, wanting and needing to complete the work required. It was only after he collapsed and suffered convulsions that he was rushed to hospital and the seriousness of his medical health was realised. Sue is now caring for and nursing Rod at home as she single handedly takes on the epic task of running the Rescue Centre in Rojales.

“He’s 73 now, he is recovering and starting to eat but he can only stand for around 30 minutes at a time and he will never have his health back to how it was, he will never be able to take on the workload he has been doing. I’m here now doing everything. I have a few volunteers who come in the morning but I need more help.”

The situation is worsened as Sue receives news that Crevillente has 6 donkeys they want her to take in. “I really don’t know what to do as I can’t handle more animals, especially as they were apparently used for breeding so some could be in foal, but if I don’t take them in no one else will have them.”

Easy Horse Care are still waiting for their farm licence which they believe will permit them to be able to get more funding and help, including the money to be able to afford to pay for some staff to help them. The couple have dedicated their whole life since moving to Spain to the rescue and care of these animals, building a reputable, safe and nurturing environment for them, but for them to continue, help must come and it must come soon before it actually does cost their lives.

For more information or to find out how you could help or support, contact them via their website www.easyhorsecare.net. On whatsapp 652021980

or email rescue@easyhorsecare.net