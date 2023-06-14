



After analysing the data provided by the election M28, P.I.O.C would like to share some of it’s conclusions for you to think about.

P.I.O.C gained the vast majority of votes, in the town of Orihuela Costa.

This in itself indicates that a good number of people want to become Independent from ‘money grabbing’ Orihuela, but also, there are plenty who are fed up with excuses by the Town Hall failing to provide the services we pay for and are entitled to.

The two parties with the biggest losses were Ciudadanos who lost 600 votes to PP and Cambiemos losing 700 votes to P.I.O.C. who ended up with the largest percentage of votes, just under 50%, 1,382 people voted for P.I.O.C.

Contrary to all the anti P.I.O.C rhetoric, one PP candidate, (CLARO President Cerdan) regarded voters as ‘UNINFORMED’ and his party CLARO, referring to all the non-Spanish voters, as ‘misguided’. You proved them wrong.

What Antonio ignored or failed to see, is that the residents since the elections of 2019 have become MORE INFORMED, through media, social media, meetings or just generally talking amongst themselves, concluding that Orihuela is not your typically run Spanish town hall.

Despite promises to PP by Antonio, that he could deliver the coast, with their limitless resources, money and personnel, the big swing to PP just did not materialize!

All the billboards, leaflets, letters posted, resulted in 1 additional Councillor for PP. So why didn’t the surge to PP happen?

Were they mislead into thinking that voters could be duped again into voting PP, with Antonio Cerdan as a candidate well down the list at a position 14. You only need to look at the results, he could not deliver Orihuela Costa to PP.

CLARO did not join PP, but it’s President emigrated to PP, leaving CLARO and using a shameless assembly to make that move.

At the height of their popularity, they only managed to obtain 1200 votes, as the only party of the coast, in joining forces with another party, not as an independent party!

However, people, who in previous elections voted for that party, in this instance, decided to vote for P.I.O.C.

We know this to be the case, as the extra 600 votes that PP won in the town of Orihuela Costa are exactly the same that CIUDADANOS lost and the increase in participation.

So, another conclusion is that CLARO is finished, it’s Ex-President left the party and joined PP (was he ever out?) and all the people that could have voted CLARO are now voting for INDEPENDENCE.

ANOTHER Conclusion is that CIUDADANOS is also likely dead likely to create OR resurrect another party, but we know our people of the coast are intelligent and mature, they will not be fooled. They will campaign for what they believe to be right for the coast, for the future generations of the coast, together!

There are more conclusions we will explain, but for now we would like people to debate as the adults we are, together.

Thank you and Kind regards,

PIOC – Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa