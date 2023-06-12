



A 60-year-old man died on Sunday on the Cabo Roig beach in Orihuela Costa after, in a state of unconsciousness, the bather was pulled out of the water by several bystanders.

A call was made to the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) at 11:45 a.m. yesterday, when the services were alerted that an unconscious bather had been pulled out of the water. Several witnesses began to perform cardiac massage on him, but to no effect.

The CICU mobilized a unit from the SAMU. On arrival, the medical team continued advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other stabilization techniques, but there was no response. The man had passed away.

An autopsy will be carried out on Monday to determine the cause of death, thought to be drowning.

At this stage the identity of the man is not known. Although some local authorities are already deploying lifeguards on their beaches the service will not be introduced on the Orihuela Costa until next month.