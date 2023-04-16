Croydon students exploring Costa Blanca courtesy of Erasmus

For the second time in recent years the Orihuela Costa welcomed 20 students from Croydon College, who visited the area, last week, as part of their Work Experience Programme which, totally funded by the EU Erasmus Project, supports the professional development of people in Vocational Education and Training (VET) through periods spent abroad.

The programme allows students to learn overseas through work placements or study, whilst also offering the College the chance to strengthen its European partnerships, forge new connections with local business and contribute to student’s personal development here on the Costa Blanca.

Spain was chosen as the main destination country due to established networks of partners here and are building upon the initial Tourism Project with Darren Parmenter, Councillor for Tourism in San Fulgencio, who helped lay the original foundations back in 2021.

Using Cabo Roig as their base, the students travelled around the area visiting a number of different towns and locations where they were encouraged to practise and develop their life skills in order to widen horizons, explore new cultures, and meet new people.

“I encourage all of my students to participate in these programmes because they give them the opportunity to travel and see the world,” said the programme Coordinator, Karen Meaney.

The students are all in their late teens and share a number of apartments, from where they spend their spare time exploring the area, going to the beach and sampling Orihuela Costa’s fabulous gastronomy.

Covering a two week programme, the students, all aged over 18, are studying a mixture of Business administration, Travel & Tourism, IT and Sports and the College, in partnership with Spanish based Consultancy D.B. Associates, which offers extensive experience in this field, having worked on Youth development programmes with UNICEF, The Prince’s Trust, The Football Association and Surrey Cricket, has facilitated and introduced the students to work on Tourism projects with the objective of introducing the area to student travel agencies based both in the UK and Poland.

Sports College, meanwhile, have been fortunate to work under the leadership of Barry Meaney an experienced Sports Coach and PE Teacher based in Sussex, who has given students the opportunity to learn how to organise and plan sports activities, how to connect and communicate when coaching and build positive relationships which promotes confidence, and has instilled a teamwork and cooperation work ethic which, using sport as a positive tool, sits nicely within college curriculum and may also offer opportunities for employment post-graduation.

Luana Moreira, a first year Business Studies student, who was born in Mozambique, told the Leader that it was so nice to be able to feel the sun on her back once again. “Involvement in the programmes and schedules for our projects is keeping me busy, but I love it, knowing that my friends rely on me for much of their information.”

Mariana Ribeiro is taking a Level 2 Diploma in Sports so much of her time is spent with tutor Barry Meaney, an experienced Sports Coach and PE Teacher based in Sussex, who is providing students with the opportunity to learn how to organise and plan sports activities. “I’m looking forward to learning from Barry. We will have the opportunity to do so much more outside, which is often difficult to achieve back in Croydon.”

Second year student, Andreea Tazlauanu, studying Business administration, said that it was especially good to be based in a large expat community, in which it was relatively easy to get around and to converse. “Being in a foreign country for the first time is always a challenge but being able to talk to many locals in English makes everything so much easier.”

Croydon College has successfully sent students on Erasmus+ placements since 2019 with partner organisations and businesses in both France and Spain which gives students an incredible opportunity to work for a variety of exciting businesses.

The College recognises that the Costa Blanca enjoys vibrant and diverse local economies and can offer work experience opportunities within the target sectors and is an attractive destination for the learners thanks to the rich history and culture which mixed with the large ex pat community still offers value for money regarding living expenses and accommodation, ensuring the funding is utilised to its fullest extent with mobilities accessible to all.

The College Project Coordinator commented:

“This experience will be a valuable feature on their CV and provides an incredibly unique talking point at interviews. We know from previous mobilities that participating in an international work experience placement while studying for a VET course is viewed favourably by employers and hope these experiences translate into higher aspirations for themselves and their careers where additional skills and knowledge will help the students move into employment or further study on completion of their course”.

If you wish to learn more about this programme, can offer a young person a work experience placement, Homestay accommodation or wish to access potential funding for your own Educational Institution please contact:- karenm@donnabarryassociates.com or call +44208 657 2432