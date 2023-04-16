Mayoress Carolina Gracia dismisses councillor Ángel Noguera





The Orihuela mayoress took the unusual step on Saturday of dismissing the Ciudadanos councillor of Infrastructure Ángel Noguera following news that he had been summoned to attend the Orihuela courts to testify against an alleged charge of ‘continued prevarication’ on 15 June.

The councillor has been told that he is no longer part of the government coalition team.

During her statement Gracia confirmed that as a result of his dismissal, which is yet to be commented on by the leader of Ciudadanos, Jose Aix, she would also be assuming the powers of the former councillor in the areas of Infrastructures, Services, Works and Maintenance.

Earlier in the week, Public Prosecutor Felipe Briones ordered an investigation into an alleged continued crime of prevarication, by Noguera, for withholding invoices relating to the maintenance, conservation and repair of roads and public areas in Orihuela Costa, despite having the compliance report for their payment from the supervising officers of the contracts.

He produced several audio recordings in which it is shown the councillor “refused” to sign regular monthly invoices for completed services, while officials in the Department of Infrastructure supposedly asked the company management to carry out additional work, not included in the contract, in order to “expedite” their signing, despite already having the approval of the municipal surveyors.

The Councillor, who is also being investigated in another case related to the Orihuela Costa Parks and Gardens contract, justified his withholding of payment because of breaches by the company.