



The Salvamar Leo de Salvamento Marítimo de Alicante has rescued 43 immigrants on Tuesday morning who were adrift in a small fishing boat two miles from the port of Alicante.

The emergency services were called at about 5am to provide assistance to a drifting boat about two miles from Alicante. Salvamento Marítimo and the Maritime Service of the Civil Guard attended the scene where they were able to rescue 43 people, including several children.

The immigrants were transferred to the Salvamar Leo and taken to the port of Alicante, where they were treated by the Red Cross.

The boat in which the immigrants were traveling has now been towed to the port.

Among the 43 people rescued there are 28 men, 10 women, two girls and three boys. All appear to be in good condition.