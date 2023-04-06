



The works council at Torrevieja Hospital has called off the strike scheduled for April 11 after having reached an agreement with the Ministry of Health to equate the working conditions of permanent labour personnel and statutory personnel of the health department in a period of time of five years.

This is the best agreement that could have been reached, according to what Fran García of the works council has said when comparing the situation with that of the Alzira health department, also reverted from Ribera Salud to public management.

The committee indicates that the negotiation of the collective agreement continues and that this agreement has only been to get out of the strike.

Although some agreements are met, the negation continues, but with a more hopeful outlook that a complete agreement will be reached between both parties.