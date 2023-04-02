



Fire fighters were called to tackle a bin fire in Gran Alacant on Saturday morning.

There were no injuries from the blaze but the dustbins were completely destroyed.

The incident serves as a timely reminder, as the weather has been getting warmer, to ensure that barbeque paraphernalia is disposed of properly and when completely cooled.

The Valencia region, like much of Spain, is on high alert for fires at the moment, and so extreme care should be exercised by everyone in order to help avoid a disaster.