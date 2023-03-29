



Two rally’s were held on Tuesday evening, in Orihuela City and Orihuela Costa, to condemn the alleged murder of a 64-year-old British woman on Sunday morning. She was allegedly murdered by her husband at their residence in Orihuela Costa, dying at the scene of multiple stab wounds.

In Orihuela the concentration was attended by Carolina Gracia, mayoress of Orihuela, members of the council together with Araceli Poblador, Subdelegate of the Government in the province of Alicante, Modesta Salazar, head of the Violence against Women Unit of the Sub-delegation of the Government of Alicante, as well as representatives of security forces and residents of the town.

A similar vigil was held simultaneously at Playa Flamenca Town Hall in Orihuela Costa which was also attended by councillors, police and members of the general public.