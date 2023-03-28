



The president of the Alicante employers’ association UEPAL, César Quintanilla, has said that if the Generalitat promotes an airline between the United States and the Valencian Community, the hub must be at the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport.

In a statement, Quintanilla spoke of the interest that the US market is arousing in the real estate, tourism and industrial sectors of the province, adding that Alicante has one of the most important airports in Spain in terms of passenger volume, currently the fifth in the country by the number of passengers, and with excellent connections with all European capitals.

UEPAL joins numerous organizations in the province that are calling for this initiative, including Provia.

“The connectivity of the Alicante-Elche airport is closely linked to residential and hotel tourism, which increasingly attracts US citizens,” said Quintanilla, who said that they should “join forces and work on this development that would allow the Costa Blanca to open this market, given that there is a growing interest of US citizens in coming to our municipalities, enjoying our surroundings and the wealth of our province”.

At the last meeting with the president of the Alicante Chamber of Commerce, Carlos Baño, UEPAL requested their assistance with the preparation of a report that endorses the Elche-Alicante airport since “without a doubt, for the province and the whole of the Valencian Community, facilitating our territory with direct connections with North America would be a major plus, as we are already a reference for all of Europe”.