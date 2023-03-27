



President Ximo Puig Ferrer visited Guardamar to announce new investments with phase II of the Vega Renhace Plan.

The plan includes the restoration of the riverbed and elimination of the common cane, between Rojales and Guardamar del Segura.

An additional €12 million will be made to repair and rebuild ditches and azarbes.

Also in the plan are, the Flood protection project for the urban area of ​​San Fulgencio; and the Vega Baja Hospital flood protection project.

These follow the beginning of the works of the Vega Baja Hospital, with €63 million to improve the purification and reuse of water, and for the inauguration of educational centres in demand for the years ahead.

The Vega Baja has never been so present on the agenda and in the budgets of the Generalitat Valenciana.