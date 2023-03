Los Montesinos sports Councillor Ana Belén Juárez attended the 1st Conference ‘Women and Sports’ where Luisa Terres Guerero and Lola Sanchez Noales made presentations.

“The conference shared the knowledge with two great ambassadors of women’s sports in the Region of Vega Baja, Luisa Terrés Guerrero and Lola Sanchez Noales, among others.

“The conference gave visibility to the barriers, leadership, health and media of sportswomen,” said Ana Belén Juárez.