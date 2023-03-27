



Pablo Samper, spokesperson and candidate for Mayor for Sueña Torrevieja, states that “it is estimated that 7 million people have autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in Europe. In Spain, more than 450,000. For them, access to education and employment are not only a right, but also key factors for their quality of life.”

That is why every year, on April 2, for World Autism Awareness Day, thousands of emblematic buildings and monuments around the world are illuminated in blue as a sign of support and solidarity with the group of people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families.

This international awareness campaign is known as Light It Up Blue (LIUB), to which the associative movement of autism in Spain is added.

Therefore, Sueña Torrevieja proposes the signing and reading of an institutional declaration on April 2, and to illuminate the consistory of Torrevieja and La Mata, and all possible public buildings, including schools and institutes, with a blue light symbolically that day.

Likewise, they will register a motion for the plenary to carry out this act every April 2, and in which they will urge the different administrations to adopt policies of real and effective integration of the collective with ASD.