



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has notified a total of 795 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update last Thursday. Last week, the increase was 718, and in fact this is the highest infection figure since 27 January when an additional 805 infections were confirmed. The new cases by province are 185 in Castellón (196,668 in total), 191 in Alicante (536,847 in total), last week the increase was 185, and 419 in Valencia (855,622 in total).

Of these, 469 are people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 126 from Castellón, 116 from Alicante and 227 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 164 people admitted for coronavirus, 4 of them in the ICU: 34 in the province of Castellón, 0 in the ICU; 37 in the province of Alicante, 0 of them in the ICU, and 93 in the province of Valencia, 4 in the ICU.

8 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with a date of death in the last 7 days. They are 4 women, between 89 and 100 years old, and 4 men between 82 and 93 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,451: 1,264 in the province of Castellón, 3,964 in Alicante, an increase of 2, and 5,223 in Valencia.

The post Covid infections highest since January but hospitalisations and deaths decrease this week first appeared on This Is Torrevieja – News and events from Torrevieja.