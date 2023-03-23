



The Valencia regional health ministry has released an update to their GVA +Salut mobile application, which now includes fingerprint and facial recognition, and the ability to request your medical history, among other novelties.

With the new version of the application, which is version 7 so you can check and update as appropriate, once you book an appointment you can also indicate the reason, thus preparing the treatment plan in advance, in theory.

You can also, for example, request an appointment to change your SIP card data, change your doctor, extend a pharmacy treatment, order a health report, ask for proof of attendance or a medical transport resource.

Another improvement that the GVA+Salut update incorporates is the possibility of consulting the Electronic Health Record from the mobile if the person identifies with the Cl@ve method or the Digital Certificate. Until now, this service was only accessible from the website of the Department of Universal Health and Public Health.

In the section of the mobile application dedicated to pharmacological treatments, the person can now view their history of dispensing, even if they do not have any active treatment, that is, they can check which drugs they withdrew from the pharmacy, in which office and when. This functionality, in the previous version, was only available to those with current prescriptions.

The novelties, however, do not end with these improvements. The General Directorate of Planning, Technological Efficiency and Patient Care continues with the new developments. In fact, a pilot assistance test is now being carried out through video consultation from the mobile device.

The GVA +Salut APP was born in 2017 and, since then, it has been regularly updated with new functions. In this sense, 2020 marked a milestone since the introduction of more highly useful services for citizens made the number of downloads take off decisively.

The latest reports record a total of 2,915,329 downloads of the official application of the Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health GVA+Salut, available in the ‘markets’ of the different operating systems. Most of the downloads are made from the Android system (1,862,315), followed by iOS (869,942) and Huawei (183,072).