



From September, bus passengers across Elche will be able to pay for their journey through contactless technology, namely by card or mobile phone, in addition to cash.

In addition, there will be special facilities included for those who may have impairments, providing more information via their preferred channels.

The update works on the buses will be carried out during the summer months, taking advantage of the lower influx of people and the system will come into operation from the month of September.

In total, the Elche City Council is going to invest 1.8 million euro in renovating and digitising the city’s public buses and 90% of the investment will be financed with European Next Generation funds.