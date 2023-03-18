



The Las Salinas charity Mixed triples petanca competition was held Rocajuna petanca on the 11th March with pristine terrains and plenty of room for spectators! The competition was an astounding success, and the bar was kept busy providing refreshments, crepes, and sandwiches to the hungry players.

The weather was HOT as was the competition with 28 teams from 13 clubs most wearing their team strip. It was close games for the top slots! The top three teams were presented with medals and wine by the President of the Las Salinas league. The umpire of the day was John who ensured fair play and measuring!

The chosen charity for the Las Salinas league is the San Jose Obrero orphanage and we raised €300 on the day from the tombola with the assistance of Carol and Jane who persuaded the players to part with their money! Thank you, ladies, for your efforts! The amount for the charity is €580 as all registration fees are included in the total.

The WINNERS ON THE day with 4 wins were

1st Mediterraneo 3 captain Yvan Jurcaba

2nd Evelyn Botias with 3 wins

3rd Rocajuna 3 captain Christian

WELL, DONE TO YOU ALL

The last 3 photos relate to the 3 winners, as explained below.

They’re in order as shown top to bottom.

49 1st, 41 2nd and 21 3rd.