If you're looking for a more civilised start to your St Patrick's Day celebrations, Torrevieja is the place to go. The day starts with mass in the Iglesia de la Inmaculada, in English and Spanish, starting at 10:00. Then, from 11:00 in the Plaza de la Constitution, the Irish flag will be raised, followed by the Irish National Anthem, and traditional music. Everyone is welcome to attend, and remember that the colour of the day is green, so feel free to dress up, for the event where everyone can be Irish for the day.

