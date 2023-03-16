



If you are looking for a great night of musical theatre, look no further than Studio32’s forthcoming production of ‘Hello Dolly’, coming to the Cardenal Beluga Theatre, San Fulgencio from Wednesday 31st of May until Saturday 3rd of June, doors open at 7:00pm curtain up 7:30pm.

This show is guaranteed to make you laugh and put a spring in your step with a very funny story line, great musical numbers and energetic dance routines.

Pictured are some of the cast who are looking forward to making this a performance to remember. To book tickets online for our show please visit our website www.studiothirtytwo.org , email tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or call Linda on 679 062 272

For those of you unsure of how to use our system you can call into The Post Box in Dona Pepa, or Quesada Tech where someone will be on hand to assist you with booking tickets.

You could also come along to one of our rehearsals at Casa Contenta, Rojales, Tuesdays and Thursdays between 7:30pm and 9:30pm where someone will be available to assist you.

If you have experience in Musical Theatre in the areas of singing, acting and dancing we would like to hear from you.

Also anyone who is interested in taking part in the show ensemble, working backstage or have experience working with the production of stage props, lighting and sound.

If you require any further information, contact Linda on 679 062 272 or visit our facebook page at Studio32 Musical Theatre Company.