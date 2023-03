Benijófar town hall is advising residents and businesses that the electricity supply will be disrupted on Tuesday 21 March 2023.

Essential work is being carried out as part of the overall update to the electricity supply network in the area, and residents can expect disruption between 08:00 and 11:00 on the day.

Posters are being affixed to street structures such as lampposts in the affected area, and a telephone number is available if you have any questions, 900171171, or contact the town hall.