



On the eve of the 1829 Torrevieja earthquake, which claimed 386 lives, the Ars Creatio Cultural Association, is organising a series of events, with tours given by costumed actors and a talk from seismologist, Nahúm Méndez Chazarra, from the University of Granada. Having seen the death and destruction caused by the 7.8 earthquake in Turkey last month, killing at least 53,000 people, we ask whether such devastation could ever occur again in the region.

Well according to the professor of the Department of Seismic Engineering and Geodesy of the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV), Paco García, the answer is yes!