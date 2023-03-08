



The British pest control company, Pelsis Group, with their Spanish subsidiary, Pelsis Spain SL, based in Elche Parque Empresarial, has merged it with two competing companies that it acquired at the end of 2021. These are Sanitrade and Vesta, both based in Madrid and with the same owners, and which also sell products of different brands in the same segment, thus creating a mega-company of considerable dominance in the pest control market from their Alicante provincial hub.

With their headquarters now in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, P+L Systems Ltd was founded in 1984 when Peter Hicks bought the rights to the Insectaflash brand of electronic flykillers from electronics company GSPK. In 2003, their Southern European distribution centre opened in Alicante, Spain. In 2014, the company rebranded from P+L Systems to Pelsis.

Currently, Pelsis operates from 14 locations around the world. With distribution centres in the United Kingdom, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and the United States, Pelsis collaborates with customers in 80 countries.

After closing the acquisition of both firms in December 2021, which have continued to operate independently although integrated into the group during the last year, Pelsis has now decided that its Spanish subsidiary will absorb them. In this way, Pelsis Spain will more than double its size and turnover: in 2021 the Elche-based firm billed just over 4 million euro, according to the Mercantile Registry, and with this operation the resulting company will have a volume more than 10 million euro.

With the purchase of the Spanish companies, Pelsis reached an aggregate turnover of around 165 million euro and a staff of 600 people located in 15 locations in Western Europe (especially the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain) and the United States, according to data released by the company itself. Of the total, the business in Spain contributes close to 7% of the group’s total.