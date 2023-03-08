



According to the Official Gazette of the Province of Alicante, Orihuela town hall is to expropriate 1,272 square metres of land for the second phase of the renovation works of the sewerage network in the Rambla de Villamartín, in Orihuela Costa. The expropriation affects five plots, of which one will be temporary.

The owners of these plots are Urbanizadora Villamartín Sociedad Anónima; Campo de Golf Villamartín Sociedad Anónima y la Comunidad de Propietarios Urbanización Villamartín, where the land that will be occupied provisionally is located. In this first procedure, it is intended to reach an agreement for a compulsory expropriation, for which reason the owners of the land are urged to propose a price that allows the acquisition by mutual agreement, to avoid going to court.

The renewal of the sewerage network responds to the initiatives that are being promoted by the Orihuela Council and the service concessionaire, Hidraqua, to renew a network that is very old and deteriorated. This causes cuts and inconvenience to the neighbours, especially in summer, when the population of the area multiplies.

Thus, with this procedure, it is expected to advance in the coming months in the execution of this second phase of the sewerage system, in order to improve the service. The compulsory expropriation agreement was approved by the municipal plenary session on February 23, in order to be able to carry out these works as soon as possible.