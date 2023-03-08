



The former government team of Orihuela, the Partido Popular (PP), has demanded that the current government team assume responsibilities and provide and that the Mayor, Carolina Gracia, explains why the workers hired for the Christmas period in the street cleaning department have received their salary.

According to the PP, the representative of the works council presented a letter in the town hall registry on 3 March requesting meetings and an immediate solution to this problem, which is now being highlighted by the councillor who used to be in charge of that department, Dámaso Aparicio.

For the PP, the fact that the ruling PSOE is the party for the Spanish “Worker”, but leaves these workers unpaid, and even more serious that the councillor who now runs the area was, until he took office in the Council, a union representative in the area of Health of Vega Baja. “The one who is supposed to be defending the workers in the Orihuela health area takes possession of a competition as important as RSU with 160 workers and is unable, with the connivance of Mrs. Gracia, to pay the payroll.”

The Popular Group recalls that in plenary they already warned the government team that this situation could come about, since the credit modification that they approved for 750,000 euro could not be extended beyond December 31. “Now the problems are coming”, for which they now call an extraordinary plenary session in order to approve an extraordinary game and solve this problem.

The PP councillor also claims that the street cleaning department was much better in their hands, and now is worse than ever, which, if the situation continues, could worsen if the threats of a strike at Easter are carried out.

Of course, street cleaning and waste has always been a problem in Orihuela, which holds the unusual position of being obvious to anyone who looks at the streets of the municipality, and so, it does not take any effort to see and say if the situation is better, worse, or the same, under subsequent government teams.