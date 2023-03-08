



Elche Local Police are warning that they are continually clamping down on so-called “pirate” taxis who are using Alicante-Elche Airport.

In terms of the law, it is illegal to carry passengers in exchange for money, unless the vehicle is licenced as a taxi or VTC vehicle. These vehicles are subjected to more stringent safety checks, and have to have additional insurance, both of which unlicenced taxis do not. If you are involved in an incident or collision in an unlicenced taxi, the insurance will not be valid, and you will have no claim.

Even taking a “friend” to the airport for money is not allowed, even if that money is “just towards petrol”, for example, and the “friends” excuse is frequently used.

As Elche Local Police themselves pointed out on social media, “What does an Englishman, and Irishman, and a Czech do in the airport arrivals zone? Well, apparently trying to catch a pirate taxi pretending to be friends with the driver, even though they didn’t know their names”.

ON the occasion they highlighted, a fine will be issued to the driver, and the vehicle was immobilised, leaving both the passengers and the driver stranded with no alternative but to find alternative, hopefully legal, transport arrangements.