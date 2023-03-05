



The councillor for Social Welfare in Torrevieja council, Tomás Ballester, died on Saturday, at the age of 64, from natural causes.

According to the town hall, his son found his lifeless body.

The death of the popular and well-respected councillor, who was a pharmacist in his life away from politics and served in the town hall since 2011, has generated great sadness in the municipality.

A period of mourning was decreed to take place throughout Sunday, with flags set to half mast as a mark of respect.