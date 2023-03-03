The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has notified a total of 583 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update last Friday. The new cases by province are 66 in Castellón (196,261 in total), 138 in Alicante (536,282 in total) and 379 in Valencia (854,458 in total). Of these, 316 are people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 36 from Castellón, 92 from Alicante and 188 from Valencia. Valencian hospitals currently have 165 people admitted for COVID, 6 of them in the ICU: 23 in the province of Castellón, 0 in the ICU; 56 in the province of Alicante, 2 of them in the ICU, and 86 in the province of Valencia, 4 in the ICU. 11 coronavirus deaths have been reported since the last update, all with a death date in the last 7 days. They are 4 women, between 78 and 95 years old, and 7 men between 68 and 93 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,423: 1,257 in the province of Castellón, 3,955 in Alicante and 5,211 in Valencia.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR