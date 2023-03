The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has notified a total of 583 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update last Friday . The new cases by province are 66 in Castellón (196,261 in total),and 379 in Valencia (854,458 in total). Of these, 316 are people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 36 from Castellón,and 188 from Valencia. Valencian hospitals currently have 165 people admitted for COVID, 6 of them in the ICU: 23 in the province of Castellón, 0 in the ICU;, and 86 in the province of Valencia, 4 in the ICU. 11 coronavirus deaths have been reported since the last update, all with a death date in the last 7 days. They are 4 women, between 78 and 95 years old, and 7 men between 68 and 93 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,423: 1,257 in the province of Castellón,and 5,211 in Valencia.