



Mayoress Carolina Gracia presented the PSOE list of candidates for the Orihuela Municipal elections last week under the banner of a “continuance of promoting positive change,” however, in her selection of potential councillors, it would appear that once again she is disregarding the 30,000 people that live and work on the coast.

In the 2019 Municipal elections the party won just 6 of the available 25 seats, so if that were repeated in May only the candidates listed from numbers 1 to 6 would be elected to office. The highest listed potential candidate with any relationship to the Orihuela Costa who is published on Gracia’s current list is at number 9, so unless there is a major swing to PSOE on election day, highly unlikely, there is no way that he would win a seat.

The President of CLARO, Antonio Cerdan, was outraged by the list stating that “It is remarkable, the contempt of the PSOE to the thousands and thousands of European Residents of the Costa, since it has not been able to include anyone of any stature on its list for the next elections. Once again, the PSOE is showing no importance to La Costa.”

PSPV-PSOE Orihuela Candidature May 2023 Elections

Carolina Grace Gomez, Maria Garcia Zafra, Luis Quesada Rays, Maria del Milagro Lacárcel López, Isidro Grao Estan, Aynara Navarro Juan, Juan Miguel Lopez Moreno, Marta Sanchez Marti, Pablo Fayos Jordan, Ana Sanchez Martin, Borja Sarmiento Menarguez, Maria del Carmen Robles Martinez, Fabian Melchor Lozano Garcia, Miriam Hernandez Escolano, Manuel Jesus Sabino Cantero, Maria Murcia Lopez, Miguel Angel Mateo Pedrera, Isabel Garcia Luis, Emilio Zaplana Polo, Yolanda Moreno Mateo, Jose Parres Aguilar, Maria Murcia Sampere, Pascual Sarmiento, Teresa Lopez Guillen, Patrick Robles Lopez