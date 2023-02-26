



SCOTLAND FC LADIES – 1 WALES FC LADIES – 1

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Pinatar Arena was the setting for this year’s ladies international football tournament, involving Iceland (16th placing in the world), Scotland (25th), Wales (32nd) and Philippines (53rd). Based in San Pedro on the Mar Menor, in the province of Murcia, Pinatar Arena has hosted many prestigious footballing events over recent years, with teams from all over the world enjoying its superb facilities. For the final day of this tournament, the title was up for grabs, as 3 teams were still in with a shout. This home nations afternoon match, played in glorious sunshine, was followed by Iceland v Philippines later that evening. A vociferous crowd were assembled along one side of the pitch, in which the Welsh supporters outnumbered their Scottish counterparts by around 3 to 1.

Scotland took an early lead on 8 mins, following Erin Cuthbert’s inch perfect cross, which resulted in Sophie Howard’s diving header finding the back of the net. The goal was the first Wales had conceded, having previously beaten Philippines 1-0, then drawn 0-0 with Iceland. How Scotland didn’t add to their tally is anyone’s guess, for they completely dominated large periods of the first half. Chelsea’s Cuthbert was pulling the strings for them, plus they also had Real Madrid star Caroline Weir controlling midfield. But they were punished for numerous missed chances, when Wales levelled against the run of play. Olivia Clark’s clearance was controlled on halfway by Hannah Cain, who was making her Wales debut. The Leicester midfielder found Jess Fishlock, who in turn played a glorious assist to Ceri Holland. Liverpool’s midfielder Holland then flashed a powerful low drive past Scotland’s keeper Lee Gibson, to restore parity on 42 mins. Thirty-six-year-old Fishlock was making a record breaking 139th appearance for Wales, but was involved in a heavy collision with Scotland’s striker Fiona Brown, who required extensive treatment, before being wheeled off on a stretcher on the stroke of half time.

Wales introduced Rachel Rowe for the 2nd half, impressing all when she produced a cross for Wales captain Sophie Ingle to curl an effort just wide. Up the other end, Wales keeper Olivia Clark pushed a goal bound effort by Weir around the post. A stunning run by Rowe, saw the Reading player skip past 3 Scotland defenders , before laying the ball off to Cain, but her effort was deflected for a corner. Fishlock spurned glorious chances to score, as it looked odds on that Wales would produce a late winner. They had strong claims for a penalty when substitue Morgan Wynne went down in the box, but ref Lucie Cova was unimpressed. Deep into stoppage time, it was Scotland’s turn to feel aggrieved, when Weir was upended by Rhiannon Roberts, but once again, the ref waved play on.

After the match, I was given a signed team sheet by all the Welsh squad, dedicated to Dinas Powys FC under 11 girls team. My granddaughter, Sophie Wellington, plays in midfield for Dinas Powys girls, having chipped in with a fair number of goals this season. Sophie’s been following Wales progress in this tournament, which manager Gemma Grainger has described as very pleasing, adding that her side has gone from strength to strength. I’m sure that the framed signed team sheet, will have a place of honour inside Dinas Powys FC clubhouse (if it can be prised away from Sophie!). Iceland went on to beat Philippines 5-0, to lift the impressive Pinatar cup.