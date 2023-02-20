



Over the last few weeks, we have been asked how to achieve independence for Orihuela Costa.

There are two routes to independence.

Firstly, there is the usual route, like the one of El Altet about 31kms away, who are seeking their segregation from Elche. However, it is a very costly process. Already they have spent over 25,000 euros just to get the ball rolling.

PIOC’s option is using our strength which is the rapid growth of population, by residents voting and thereby gaining councillors from the coast. We have always used the analogy of a train journey for independence. We have just left the station and the terminus is when we achieve this goal. We only stop at a platform to take part in the next elections.

Independence for Orihuela Costa is possible, but it will take between 10 and 15 years. It is time consuming, but possible. PIOC have researched what needs to be done to achieve it.

Besides, Orihuela is damaged by the constant cases of corruption.

Do we want to be part of a Town ingrained by corruption?

We are getting third world services although we pay like those living in Orihuela centre.

Why should we have to settle for third best, when we should be treated as equals. Orihuela Costa is the lifeblood, the heart and soul of Orihuela. Without our money, Orihuela would be bankrupted.

As an example, 90% of Orihuela’s tourism comes to the Coast, that is roughly 900,000 tourists a year. Over 60% of Orihuela’s overall revenue comes from Orihuela Costa.

As we expand by approximately 2,400 residents a year, it is only natural to assume so will the percentage of the revenue.

Just think. In 7 to 12 years we will have more people on the padron than the rest of Orihuela combined.

PIOC is aware that the majority of residents living in Orihuela Costa have had enough and want improvements to the infrastructure and services, They know the only way to achieve the desired result is get together, work step by step and never stop.

We can, vote for independence 28 May,