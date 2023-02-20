



CD THADER – 0 CALLOSA CF – 0

BY STEVE HIBBERD

For the 2nd week in succession, Thader came away with a point from a goalless draw, but that’s where the similarity ends. Unlike last week’s drab affair at Catral, this match against runaway league leaders Callosa, provided nonstop excitement. It was a busy Sunday morning in Rojales, for the adjacent gymnasium was hosting an international chess tournament. This coupled with normal busy petanca matches, resulted in cars being abandoned anywhere! When the 2 teams last played at Callosa, the hosts recorded a narrow 1-0 victory, and have gone from strength to strength ever since.

Playing in shocking pink, the visitors had the ball in the net as early as the 4th min, but a player involved in the build-up was adjudged to be offside. Amine came to his sides rescue on 11 mins, when he pulled off a superb one handed save from Callosa’s David. Ricardo was booked for a foul on Rosquin on 15 mins, which would later prove costly for the visitors centre back. Midway through the 1st half, Quino had a good effort saved by Callosa’s keeper Oscar. Ref Lopez made the first of many bizarre decisions on the half hour mark, when he booked Fran, for it seemed to everyone that he was the victim. On 40 mins, a trademark 25-yard free kick by Thader’s captain Lloyd was punched to safety, only for Fran to blast the rebound over the bar. All hell broke loose during stoppage time, following a booking to Ricardo for a foul on Ruben. This was then followed by a red card, after the ref eventually realised it was his 2nd of the match.

Straight from kick off, a well worked move, resulted in Rafa shooting agonisingly over the visitor’s bar. More yellow cards for both teams followed during a 10 min period, in which the ref was struggling to keep order. On 53 mins, Rosquin appeared to be hacked down in the penalty area, but play was allowed to continue. From the counter attack, Callosa’s dangerous front man David shot into the side netting. On as sub for Quino, Calderon produced a moment of magic, but when through on goal he was unceremoniously brought down. Once again, our man in the middle saw nothing wrong. Fran, who by now had been substituted, was shown a 2nd yellow, then a red card, presumably for something he had said. On 84 mins, Calderon appeared to be hit by a flaying Callosa elbow to his face, but it was adjudged to be accidental. Guido came close to breaking the deadlock for Thader on 80 mins, when from a free kick, his header just missed the target. With the very last kick of the match, deep into stoppage time, Callosa almost nicked an undeserved winning goal, but thankfully Manuel saw his lob go the wrong side of the bar.

I can honestly say, that I have never seen so many blatant fouls go unpunished, by a match official who administered no less that 13 yellow, and 2 red cards. Having refereed at this level back in England, I’m at a loss at how the basic principle of refereeing, namely punishing obvious fouls, cannot be adhered to. Anyway, all in all, a draw was probably a fair result, for 2 teams that gave their all, in a very entertaining match.

Next weekend, Thader will be away at lowly Villajoyosa. Check CD Thader facebook page for further details.