



The 2023 SAMM Racing Season kicks off on Sunday March 19th. This year, at the request of members for some mid-week racing, there will be racing every Sunday for three weeks then on Wednesday for the forth week. This pattern will continue throughout the season.

With such a mixed fleet, experience shows that the Average Lap system works best. This is where all boats compete to do as many laps as possible in a given time, usually one hour. However there will be the occasional Pursuit Race or a longer distance race.

Boats are handicapped, just like golfers, using the RYA PY system but adjusted to suit our fleet and conditions. The system works well as every boat that raced in 2022 was triumphant at least once, showing that the handicaps are accurate.

Our racing takes place on the Mar Menor from our base at the CAR Centre at Los Narejos and only bad weather or other events at CAR will stop us from racing. Non-SAMM members of any Nationality, age or sex and other boats are welcome to join us given prior notice via the email below. Boats must have insurance for racing. Registration is at 10.00, there are normally two one hour races back to back and the first race starts at about 11.00.

For more information go to the SAMM web site at www.sailingmarmenor.com or email sammracing@yahoo.co.uk