



Mojácar Red Cross organised its annual open day at the association’s facilities on Mojácar beach.

It is a day aimed at members, donors and volunteers at which the Mojácar Red Cross board of directors reports on all the activities carried out throughout the previous year.

For its president, Concepción Rivera Puche, it also has the objective of getting to know the members and collaborators in person, as well as thanking them for their collaboration in these truly difficult times, when the Mojácar Red Cross has increasingly more fronts open in its work of help and assistance for those most in need.

Close to 40 members took part in the day on which they were able to visit the facilities where the work is carried out: the clothes store, the food store, among others.

The visit and the information given to the members were in Spanish and English, as the number of British collaborators has grown.

Also attending were Raquel Belmonte and Emmanuel Agüero, Mojácar Council councillors who actively participate in the projects and needs of this Local Assembly.

Among the activities carried out so far, Concepción Rivera, highlighted the broad framework in which they operate: Bédar, Carboneras, Garrucha, Los Gallardos, Turre and Mojácar are the municipalities of action.

One of the areas of work on which she places the greatest emphasis is the specific activities with the elderly. In this age group they care for 290 elderly people, carrying out 2,166 interventions within this sector of the population alone. Among them, and standing out, are companionship for those on their own, assistance with paperwork, movement or loans of support materials, such as wheelchairs.

With regard to assistance for extremely vulnerable families, they are dealing with 404 families and carried out 1,140 interventions over the year, among others, with direct help to the family: financial through cash cards, deliveries of food, hygiene and home products or items of clothing, also extending to collaborations on school materials, the payment of utilities and support for work reintegration.

According to its president, the collaboration of everyone is very important. They need more members or donors from the area to help them meet the numerous expenses which make the support they provide possible.

The numerous crisis which we have suffered in recent years: pandemic, war, unemployment, etc, have taken the Mojácar Red Cross to the limit, reaching the extreme, as in last November and December on finding themselves without foodstuffs to distribute among the neediest.

Anyone interested can go along to the Mojácar Red Cross offices located on the locality’s seafront and formalise their assistance, either by becoming a member, from 13 euros, or by handing over their donations or assistance in cash.