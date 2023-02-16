



Pictured are members of Studio32 Musical Theatre Company hard at work learning dance routines for their upcoming extravaganza, ‘Hello Dolly’ expertly supervised by their Lead Choreographer Lindsey Walker.

Jerry Herman’s energetic ‘Hello Dolly’, is a musical filled with charisma and with heart. Matchmaker Dolly Levi is a widow, a matchmaker, and also a professional meddler, but everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is to find someone for herself.

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, Hello Dolly is boisterous and charming from start to finish. Filled with great music and amazing dance routines it is not to be missed.

To book tickets online for our show please visit our website www.studiothirtytwo.org , email tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or call 679 062 272

For those of you unsure of how to use our system you can call into The Post Box in Dona Pepa, Cards and More La Marina and Quesada Tech, where someone will be on hand to assist you with booking tickets.

We are also looking for men out there of any age to join our group in the ensemble for our forthcoming production of ‘Hello Dolly’. We are also on the lookout for a young male person aged between 18 and 30 for a principal role that is still to be cast.

If you have experience in Musical Theatre in the areas of singing, acting and dancing we would like to hear from you. Even if you don’t have experience in those areas but have the urge to tread the boards, come along to one of our rehearsals and see what we do.

If you think you have what it takes, but have little or no experience in Musical Theatre, then come along and see us at Casa Contenta restaurant, Rojales on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Guidance and coaching will be given for those less experienced.

Also anyone else, male or female of any age are welcome to come along to our rehearsals if you are interested in taking part in the show ensemble, working backstage or have experience working with the production of stage props, lighting and sound. You will be made most welcome.

If you require any further information, contact Linda on 679 062 272 or visit our facebook page at Studio32 Musical Theatre Company.