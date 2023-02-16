



Spain’s La Primitiva lottery is drawn every Thursday and Saturday evening at around 21:30 CET.

There are 6 main balls numbered 1 to 49. There is also a “Complementario” which comes into play if it is matched with 5 main numbers, and a randomly-generated 1 to 9 “Reintegro” number which must be matched along with 6 others to win the special jackpot prize.

Dating back from 1763 when La Primitiva was known as “Lotería por Numeros”, it is one of the oldest ever lotteries and has generated billions of Euro in prizes over the years.

