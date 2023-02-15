



Members of the SAMM Cruising and Independent Group and friends recently met for one of their bi-annual social gathering lunches at the Mar Menor Club de Regatas Los Alcazares, before group coordinator Heather had to return to the UK under the 90 day rule, and a good time was enjoyed by all.

The Cruising Group comprises owners of sailing cruisers and other SAMM members who are available and interested in crewing. Most boats are currently based in marinas close to the Mar Menor

Boats make regular, often every week, day sails along the Mediterranean coast or on the Mar Menor and back to their home port, anchoring for lunch and a swim in suitable weather. But also longer trips for an overnight stay at another marina or at anchor at somewhere like Tabarca Island.

Regular two or three week cruises, often in company as a small flotilla, North to say Denia, South towards Almeria or across to the Balearic Islands are also organised most years.

SAMM is always looking for new boat owners to join the Cruising Group so, if you have boat in a marina between say Cartagena and Guardamar and want to meet and sail with like minded people email cisailing3@gmail.com