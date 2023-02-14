The Reggaetón Beach Festival, considered one of the most important urban music events in Europe, has added Torrevieja to the venue list, and will take place at the Parque Antonio Soria on 5 and 6 August, 2023. The pre-sale tickets sold out within a few hours, which is no surprise as this event is also known for being the one which sells the most tickets in Spain of any similar concert, bringing together the best urban music with leisure, gastronomy, learning, relaxation and fun for all ages. This is the fifth time the event has taken place, touring 14 locations, adding Torrevieja for the first time. Also known as “RBF”, the festival is a unique experience that combines an exceptional atmosphere with concerts by the most relevant international artists of the moment and an endless number of complementary activities. Its daytime schedule respects the neighbours and its activities are designed for the whole family: fun and refreshing water attractions with its large XXL slide, batucadas, congas and parades, dance classes, Zumba and self-defence. In its various spaces it will also offer chill out rest areas, a swimming pool, food trucks with all kinds of gastro proposals, make-up and hairdressing workshops, stands of small local businesses and much more. All of this has made RBF in its short history the most popular and best valued festival among Spaniards and for which up to 600,000 people are expected to attend this year. The RBF Tour, which in 2023 will also pass through Asturias, Barcelona, ​​Benidorm, Galicia, Madrid, Mallorca, Marbella, Marina D’Or, Santander, Tenerife, etc., is the European festival that features performances by the most important artists of urban music, undoubtedly the popular music of this new century. Stars such as Bad Bunny, Don Omar, Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA, Nicky Jam, Karol G, Myke Towers, Feid, Rauw Alejandro, Becky G, Farruko, Natti Natasha, Sebastián Yatra, Juan Magán and Ana Mena have passed through its stages, among dozens of other great artists of the moment.   The post Reggaetón Beach Festival Comes to Torrevieja in August first appeared on This Is Torrevieja - News and events from Torrevieja.

