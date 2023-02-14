Home Entertainment Reggaetón Beach Festival Comes to Torrevieja in August
The Reggaetón Beach Festival, considered one of the most important urban music events in Europe, has added Torrevieja to the venue list, and will take place at the Parque Antonio Soria on 5 and 6 August, 2023. The pre-sale tickets sold out within a few hours, which is no surprise as this event is also …
