



CD Montesinos defeated CF Rafal away 3-1 to remain in the top five of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8.

Monte took the lead when Pamies whipped in a pinpoint cross to the unmarked Pato, who netted inside the 6 yard box.

Monte continued to press forward, with Arturo dancing past three defenders, cutting back to Girona, who thumped the ball into the net to lead 2-0.

Rafal had no answer to rampant Monte, Fernando and Arturo gaining a corner after good play on the left, resulting in Poyato heading over the bar.

A hand-ball in the Rafal penalty area gave Monte a spot kick, with Pato netting, to increase the lead to 3-0 after 27 minutes, with Rafal posing no threats to the visitors in the first half.

Monte substitutes saw Victor replace Oussama in defence at half time. On 62 minutes, Gocu and Pamies were replaced, with Fernando and Paco coming on.

Rafal had a rare break into the Monte half, gaining a free-kick 25 yards out, superbly struck into the top left corner, giving keeper Sergio no chance, to reduce the arrears to 3-1 on 65 minutes.

The goal spurred Rafal on, with the control Monte had on the game disappearing, being unable to string passes together, gain possession, or build an attack.

The game stuttered along, with Monte being a shadow of the first half, but Rafal failed to capitalise for all their dominance. FT: CF Rafal 1-3 CD Montesinos.

By Graham Jolly