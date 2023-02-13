



SC Torrevieja hit nine goals without reply in a 9-0 home win against UDF Sax A in the Valencia 1st Regional G8 on Sunday – with Hucha bagging five!

Hucha, Saùl, and Luis Carlos got amongst the goals – with Torry taking the lead in the first minute through Saùl.

Carlos scored on 14 minutes to increase their lead to 2-0, with talisman and prolific goalscorer Hucha bagging his first after 19 minutes, to put Torry 3-0 ahead.

Hucha increased Torry’s lead on the hour mark to 5-0, netting his hat-trick on 65 minutes to lead 6-0.

It was Hucha who bagged his fourth and Torry’s seventh on 71 minutes, adding his fifth after 79 minutes as the goals continued to flow.

Saùl wrapped up the three points, when netting goal number nine on 85 minutes to complete the rout as the race for the title hots up.

Pinoso CF remain top of the table on 45 points, with Torry second on 43 points. Sporting San Fulgencio A sit third on 43 points, Crevillente fourth, 40 points, and CD Montesinos fifth, 38 points.

Guardamar Soccer top the 2nd Regional Group 16 on 47 points following a 7-0 win at Atletico Crevillente.

Callosa Deportivo CF B sit in second place on 40, with CF Sporting Albatera third on 38 points, and CF Popular Orihuela fourth on 38 points.

Results: Valencia 1st Regional Group 8. CF Sporting de San Fulgencio 2-0 Sporting Dolores CF A; SC Torrevieja CF A 9-0 UDF Sax; Alguena CF 2-5 UEA Crevillente FB A.

Valencia 2nd Regional Group16: Atletico Benejuzar A 0-4 Bigastro CF; Formentera CF 2-2 Callosa Deportivo CF B; Atletico Crevillente 0-7 Guardamar Soccer CD A; CF United Elche A 2-0 CD Athletic San Fulgencio A; CF Sporting Albatera 1-1 CD Altet.