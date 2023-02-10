



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has notified a total of 730 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update last Friday. This is an increase in the number of infections. The new cases by province are 104 in Castellón (196,033 in total), 246 in Alicante (535,768 in total), an increase again, and 380 in Valencia (853,420 in total).

Of these, 415 are people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 72 from Castellón, 140 from Alicante and 203 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 191 people admitted for COVID, another increase, 11 of them in the ICU: 24 in the province of Castellón, 0 in the ICU; 71 in the province of Alicante (increased), 5 of them in the ICU (increased), and 96 in the province of Valencia, 6 in the ICU.

14 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update (increased), all with a death date in the last 7 days except for two deaths from last month. They are 7 women, between 63 and 97 years old, and 7 men between 75 and 92 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,392: 1,252 in the province of Castellón, 3,944 in Alicante, an increase of 6 in a week, again, higher than last week, and 5,196 in Valencia.

From this week, masks are no longer mandatory on public transport, due to the reported postive position of Covid in Spain, despite what the figures show. Masks must still be worn in health settings, including pharmacies.